Forensic To Get A Hindi Remake; Vikrant Massey To Play Tovino Thomas's Role!

Forensic, the Tovino Thomas starring crime thriller is getting a Bollywood remake. As per the latest reports, the remake rights of the project are bagged by the banner Mini Films. Vikrant Massey, the talented actor has been roped in to essay the central character played by Tovino Thomas in the original, in the Bollywood version.

In the recent interview given to TOI, Vikrant Massey confirmed the reports and opened up about playing the lead role in Forensic remake. "When I saw Forensic, I was immediately hooked to it. It is an intelligent film that keeps you on tenterhooks. At the same time, it is an out-and-out entertainer. I'm really looking forward to collaborating with Mini Films and I am glad to be leading the Hindi remake.", said the actor.

Mansi Bangla, who bankrolls the project under the banner Mini Films, stated that Vikrant Massey is the perfect choice to play the role of a forensic officer, in the Bollywood remake. She also added that a crime thriller that is told from the point of view of a forensic officer is not something that you see often on the silver screen. The highly anticipated project is expected to get an official launch very soon.

Meanwhile, Forensic, which is directed by newcomer duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, is all set to get a sequel very soon. In a recent interview, director Akhil Paul had hinted that the team is now considering the possibilities for a sequel. Tovino Thomas, on the other hand, stated that he would love to play Dr. Samuel John Kattookkaran once again if the script comes out well. Reba Monica John, Mamta Mohandas, and Saiju Kurup, who played pivotal roles in the Forensic, are also expected to reprise their roles in the sequel.

