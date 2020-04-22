Forensic To Have Its Digital Premiere Soon: This OTT Platform Bags The Streaming Rights!

Forensic, the crime thriller had hit the theaters in February 2020, as Tovino Thomas's first release for the year. The movie, which is directed by newcomer duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, had equally impressed the audiences and critics and emerged as a success. Reportedly, Forensic is now all set to have its digital premiere soon.

As per the latest reports, the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime has bagged the online streaming rights of the Tovino Thomas starrer recently. If things fall in place, Forensic might have its digital premiere very soon. The sources suggest that the Amazon Prime team has finalised May 1, 2020, the International Labourers Day as the digital release date for Forensic.

According to the latest reports, the Tovino Thomas starrer will also all set to have its television premiere very soon. As per the reports, popular Malayalam channel Asianet has bagged the satellite rights of the crime thriller. Forensic is expected to premiere in the channel somewhere in May 2020.