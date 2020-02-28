Forensic Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Have To Say About The Tovino Thomas Starrer!

Forensic, the crime thriller that features young talent Tovino Thomas in the lead role has finally hit the theatres today. The movie, which is directed by newcomer duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, is touted to be the first-ever Malayalam film that is based on the forensic department of the Kerala government.

Tovino Thomas is appearing in the role of Samuel John Kattookkaran, a medico-legal adviser who works for the forensic science lab of Kerala police in the movie. Mamta Mohandas appears as the female lead in the project, which is scripted by the directors themselves. Mamta is appearing in the role of a police officer, for the first time in her career in Forensic.

The crime thriller that is majorly shot at the various locations of Palakkad district, reportedly revolves around a murder investigation and how Kerala Government's forensic lab gets involved in it. Forensic features an extensive star cast including Bigil fame Reba Monica John, Renji Panicker, Saiju Kurup, Prathap Pothen, Anil Murali, Giju John, Dhanesh Anand, Anwar Shereef, and so on in the supporting roles.

Hakes Bejoy has composed the music for the movie. Akhil George is the director of photography. Shameer Mohammed has handled the editing. Forensic is jointly produced by Navis Xaviour, and Siju Mathew under the banners of Juvis Productions and Raju Malliath's Ragam Movies.

