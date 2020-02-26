    For Quick Alerts
      Former Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Contestant Pavan Gino Thomas Makes His Mollywood Debut; Read Deets

      The angry young man of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 is gearing up to make his debut in Malayalam Film Industry. He shared the first look poster of Prison on his social media page. Touted to be a thriller, the movie is directed and written by Jinu Xavier. The model entered Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 as a wild card entry on Day 36. He was seen supporting Dr. Rajith Kumar who has a huge fan following outside the house. Pavan's stand in support of Rajith Kumar had helped him become one of the favorite contestants of the audience.

      His emotional breakdown and strong allegations over Sujo during a game was the highlight of his journey in the show. Mr. Kerala Runner Up 2019 could survive only for 12 days in the show and had to exit due to health issues.

      On a related note, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 is grabbing the headlines these days with eliminations, wild card entries and uninvited health issues of contestants. Undoubtedly, Rajith Kumar is running the whole show with his heated arguments with the housemates, and fans have been pouring in their support for the professor on social media platforms. Last week Manju Pathrose was evicted from the house while singers Abhirami and Amrita entered the house through wild card entry. Also, RJ Raghu, Alexandra, and Sujo Mathew made a surprise come back after being treated for eye infection.

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 15:34 [IST]
