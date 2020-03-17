Former Bigg Boss Malayalam Contestant Diya Sana Calls Rajith Kumar ‘CRUEL’, Condemns Heinous Act

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 is nowadays catching everyone's attention. After the blockbuster Bigg Boss 13 (Hindi), Malayalam Bigg Boss is the new place where fights and controversies have become a common thing. Recently, in the 10th week of the season, Rajith Kumar applied chilli paste on co-contestant, Reshma Rajan's eyes during the task.

For this heinous act, Rajith Kumar was sent out of the house. Ever since the incident took place, it left everyone in shock including the host of Bigg Boss Malayalam, Mohanlal. Recently, Bigg Boss Malayalam season 1 contestant Diya Sana shared her views on the Rajith Kumar-Reshma Rajan incident happened in the madhouse.

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Diya said, "As a woman, I can never accept the heinous act of Rajith Kumar. His criminal mind is exposed now. He should be legally punished for the act."

The former Bigg Boss contestant even called Rajith Kumar a 'cruel' person for committing this heinous act. "It is surprising how a well-educated man like him could do this. I agree that I have a difference of opinion with him regarding his ideologies. But, this is beyond that. He seemed to be well planned to attack Reshma during the task, his gestures prove it," (sic) Diya Sana added.

On the other side, Diya also praised Reshma Rajan for standing strong against Rajith Kumar. Taking to social media, Diya wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to Reshma and Bigg Boss team for the fair decision".

Reshma Rajan is evicted from the house and is said to be taking legal action against Rajith Kumar.