From Soorarai Pottru To V: Here Are Five South Movies Gearing Up For Digital Release Soon!

V (Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Nani and Sudheer Babu in the lead roles, V is a Telugu action thriller film about a cop falling in love with a crime writer. While everything is going great, his life turns upside down when a killer challenges him with a puzzle to solve. Set to release on September 5, the film is produced by Dil Raju, Shirish and Harshith Reddy while it is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. The film also stars Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles. The music of the film is composed by the talented Amit Trivedi. Do we really need to give you more reasons to add this to your binge list?

C U Soon (Amazon Prime Video)

Shot entirely on phone in a controlled and restricted environment during the lockdown, Malayalam film C U Soon is set for its digital world premiere on September 1 on Amazon Prime Video. C U Soon is a gripping drama about a software engineer from Kerala who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancée, after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note. Edited and directed by Mahesh Narayan, the gripping drama stars superstar Fahadh Faasil along with Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in pivotal roles. Can't ask for more now, can we?

Soorarai Pottru (Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the events and struggles of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan, Soorarai Pottru is scheduled to have a DTS release on October 30, 2020. Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the gripping biopic is produced by Suriya and stars him alongside Mohan Babu and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles. The film is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam (dubs in all languages).

Maniyarayile Ashokan (Netflix)

Maniyarayile Ashokan is an upcoming Malayalam romantic comedy film directed by Shamzu Zayba and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under the banner Wayfarer Films along with Jacob Gregory, who also stars in the titular role. The film, set in a village, follows the love-life of a middle-class man named Ashokan, played by Jacob. Starring Anupama Parameswaran, Krishna Sankar, Shine Tom Chacko and Anu Sithara in pivotal roles, the film will stream worldwide on Netflix this August 31.

Kilometers and Kilometers (Disney+ Hotstar)

The comedy-drama travel film follows two people as they travel across India from Kerala to Khardung La. The film revolves around the life of Cathy, an American who won a lot of money in Vegas has traveled the world, with her last travel destination being India. She meets Josemon, a man grieving his father's death and trying to shoulder the responsibilities left in the wake of his father's demise. Josemon ends up being her guide during their journey. This Malayalam film, that stars Tovino Thomas, Joju George, India Jarvis, Sidhartha Siva and Basil Joseph, is set to release on Disney+Hotstar soon.