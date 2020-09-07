Happy Birthday Mammootty: 5 Best Pictures Of Mammuka That Wooed The Internet!

Mammootty’s Workout Photos That Stunned Young Actors Including Son Dulquer Salmaan!

Recently, the actor astounded social media with his post-workout selfies The netizens were indeed in love with the picture that had him flaunting his muscles with a quirky smile. The actor captioned the awe-inspiring picture as, "Work At Home! Home Work! No Other Work So Work Out!"

Several actor from the industry including Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas praised the actor for his new look, while Dulquer during a recent interview revealed that he and his family was surprised how good his father looked. He was quoted as saying, "My mom, wife, sister, all the family members were surprised how good he looked and we thought he should post it. But we didn't know it would create a storm and everybody across the industry reached out to him."

Mammuka in a lady avatar!

Swipe, Swipe and Swipe.. What?? No Way! Well, this was the exact reaction of netizens last year when Mammootty's lady avatar made a grand entry on the internet. The actor known for his experimental roles aced the unconventional look as he sported long hair with feminine mannerism for his 2019 period action film Mamangam. The social media was literally on fire after the picture went viral on social media.

Mammootty-Mohanlal's True Friendship!

Though the leading Superstars of Mollywood are considered as counterparts in the industry, the two share a very close camaraderie off-screen. Well, this picture of the amazing actors is from the 1998 detective-comedy film Harikrishnans that holds the relevance even today.

The movie revolves around the famous lawyer duo Hari and Krishnan, who fall in love with Meera (Juhi Chawla) while investigating a case. The Fazil directorial was apparently the first Malayalam film to have two endings for the sequence where the actress chooses one from the duo as her lover by tossing a tulsi leaf in the air. Well, this is said to have done by the makers of the film to appease the fan-base of the leading actors.

Dulquer Salmaan-Mammootty: The Most Stylish Father-Son Duo Of Mollywood

This picture of the highly adored father-son duo received love and praises on social media, when Dulquer shared it 5 years back on Mammootty's birthday! The fans and followers were literally smitten with the twinning and quirky picture of the actors which made the internet go aww. DQ had captioned the picture as, "Happy birthday to my vappichi, my megastar, my hero, and my best buddy 😘😘😘 ! The rest of this note I'll keep personal !"

Well, today all eyes are on Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram page as netizens await a heartfelt birthday wish from Mollywood's heartthrob for his beloved Vappichi.

Dashing Mammootty In A Fabulous Ponytail!

The first look poster of Mammootty from the 2019 action-drama Pathinettam Padi truly proved that the actor can carry off the ponytail hairstyle with complete swag. The picture left his innumerable fans curious as many compared the Megastar to Turkish actor Can Yaman, who is best known for his role in Erkenci Kus. Mammuka looked dapper as he posed for the pictures near the Athirapally waterfalls donning a casual white shirt and black jacket with a pair of jeans.