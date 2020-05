Happy Birthday Mohanlal: 15 Iconic Dialogues Of Lalettan Which Proves He Is The Complete Actor!

Mohanlal, who is affectionately referred to as Lalettan, is all set to celebrate his 60th birthday on May 21. The actor, known for his unconventional roles, disarming charm, asymmetrical grin, and the trademark walking style has completed almost 40 decades in the film industry, including Bollywood.

Mohanlal kicked off his career as an antagonist with Fazil's 1980 movie Manjil Virinja Pookal, wherein Shankar essayed the lead role. The five-times(four for acting and one as producer) National Award-winning actor has about 329 movies, 7 short films, and 7 theatrical dramas to his credit, and still rules the Malayalam industry in style.

He has not only entertained us with his acting skills but has also engraved quite a lot of one-liners into our hearts with his impeccable dialogue delivery. As the Complete Actor gears up to celebrate his 60th birthday, here are 15 dialogues from his films, which a Malayalee can never forget, no matter what!

Chithram Jeevikan Ipo Oru Moham Tonunu, Adondu Chodikua, Ene Kolatirikan Patuo? Character Name: Vishnu Year Of Release: 1988 Director: Priyadarshan Spadikam Idu Ente Puthan Ray-Ban Glass, Idu Chaviti Potticha Ninte Kalu Njan Vetum Character Name: Aadu Thoma Year Of Release: 1995 Director: Bhadran Chandrolsavam Orale Pole Ezuperundakum Enoke Parayunadu Verudeyaa, Oraale Pole Oraal Matrame Ullu Character Name: Chirakkal Sreehari Year Of Release: 2005 Director: Ranjith Devasuram Ente Beeshani Ennu Paranjal Chila Oochali Rashtreeyakkaraekoottu Sthalam Maatikalayum Ennonnum Aavilla Konnu Kalayum Njan..Madikkilla Ketto.Puthiya Aalayonda...Evide Chodicha Mathi Character Name: Mangalassery Neelakandan (Neelan) Year Of Release: 1993 Director: IV Sasi Aram Thamburan Kaivitta Aayudham, Vaa Vitta Vaakku.. Randum Thirichedukkaanavilla. Orkanam. Orthaal Nannu Character Name: Kanimangalam Jagannadhan Thampuran / Aaraam Thampuran Year Of Release: 1997 Director: Shaji Kailas Irupatham Noottandu Narcotics Is A Dirty Business! Character Name: Sagar Alias Jacky Year Of Release: 1987 Director: K Madhu Lal Salam Beedi Undo Saghave Oru Theeppettiyedukan? Character Name: Stephen Nettor Aka Nettoran Year Of Release: 1990 Director: Venu Nagavalli Narasimham Mone Dinesha Edanga Kombante Krishnamanikyu Thoti Keti Kalikale, Chaviti Thazthum Nine Njan Pathalathilek! Character Name: Poovalli Induchoodan aka Achu Year Of Release: 2000 Director: Shaji Kailas Ravanaprabhu Aage Ariyavunadu Nala Naadan Thala, Adu Oru Gompetition(Competition) Item Elatond Gup(Cup) Onum Kiteela.. Pine Njan Idich Pal Therpichtund Chilarde.. Adoke Njan Vitil Oru Horlicks Kuppiyil Sukshichitund Character Name: Mangalassery Neelakandan and Mangalassery Karthikeyan Year Of Release: 2001 Director: Ranjith Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu I am the answer...Kilometres and kilometres.. in these days of degenerating decency of Miami beach to Washington DC when diplomacy and duplicity become interchangeable from complicated America to America!! Character Name: Shambu Year Of Release: 1986 Director: Priyadarshan Kilichundan Mampazham Ee Mohabbatenu Parayune Oru Jaadi Pranthanu! Snehichu Poyal Pine Kannum Mukum Kathum Onum Tiriyula Character Name: Abdul Khader Year Of Release: 2003 Director: Priyadarshan Lucifer Upadesham Kollam Varma Sire, Pakshe Cheriya Oru Preshnam Und. Thante Thanda Ela Ente Thanda Character Name: Stephen Nedumpally Year Of Release: 2019 Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran Ravanprabhu Eeshwaran Ninte Munnil Vilakai Theliyumbo Adinte.. Adinte Nerku Thuparudu.. Vazi Marada Mundekyal Shekhara.. Character Name: Mangalassery Neelakandan and Mangalassery Karthikeyan Year Of Release: 2001 Director: Ranjith Yodha Othiram...kadakam...ozhivu...kadakathil ozhivu...pinne ashokanum Character Name: Thaipparambil Ashokan Year Of Release: 1992 Director: Sangeeth Sivan Kilukkam Angamalyyille ammavan aaranna paranje? Character Name: Joji Year Of Release: 1991 Director: Priyadarshan

Well, these are just a few from the long list of dialogues. Share your favourite Mohanlal dialogue in the comment section below, we would love to hear it!

