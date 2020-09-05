Happy Teachers’ Day: Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu And Others Wish ‘Gurus’ On The Occasion

Mohanlal

The Complete Actor tweeted the Sanskrit shloka (chant) to remember gurus of the world and wrote, "GururBrahma GururVishnu GururDevo Maheshwaraha Guru Saakshaat ParaBrahma Tasmai Sri Gurave Namaha Pranams."

Kamal Haasan

Ulaganayagan who will next be seen in Indian 2, took to his social media handle to wish the teachers on this special day. The actor wrote in Tamil, "We hope for a Tamil Nadu that educates its children and make them better persons for tomorrow. Let's remember and honour the teachers today and forever." (loose translation)

Mahesh Babu

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor praised the teachers for supporting their students during the COVID-19 pandemic. He wrote, "Learning knows no bounds! Here's to all the teachers who are doing their best to ensure students receive all the support they need during the pandemic. Always grateful to all those who've inspired, helped me learn, and been my source of guidance. Happy Teacher's Day."

Nivin Pauly

Mollywood heartthrob and Premam star, who is also celebrating a year of his film Love Action Drama today, tweeted, "A big thank you to all those teachers both at school & college who helped me to discover, to dream and to fly."