Happy Teachers’ Day: Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu And Others Wish ‘Gurus’ On The Occasion
Today (Teachers' Day) marks the day to celebrate the guiding light of our lives. September 5 is a special occasion to celebrate each and every teacher who shaped our minds and thrived to make us a better and worthy human for tomorrow. The day is also celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an educationalist, the first vice president and the second president of India.
On the special occasion of this big day, superstars of the south film industry paid respect and expressed their gratitude towards teachers across the world.
Mohanlal
The Complete Actor tweeted the Sanskrit shloka (chant) to remember gurus of the world and wrote, "GururBrahma GururVishnu GururDevo Maheshwaraha Guru Saakshaat ParaBrahma Tasmai Sri Gurave Namaha Pranams."
Kamal Haasan
Ulaganayagan who will next be seen in Indian 2, took to his social media handle to wish the teachers on this special day. The actor wrote in Tamil, "We hope for a Tamil Nadu that educates its children and make them better persons for tomorrow. Let's remember and honour the teachers today and forever." (loose translation)
Mahesh Babu
The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor praised the teachers for supporting their students during the COVID-19 pandemic. He wrote, "Learning knows no bounds! Here's to all the teachers who are doing their best to ensure students receive all the support they need during the pandemic. Always grateful to all those who've inspired, helped me learn, and been my source of guidance. Happy Teacher's Day."
Nivin Pauly
Mollywood heartthrob and Premam star, who is also celebrating a year of his film Love Action Drama today, tweeted, "A big thank you to all those teachers both at school & college who helped me to discover, to dream and to fly."
