Here’s What Siju Wilson Learnt During Coronavirus Lockdown

Siju Wilson, who is known for his amazing performances in films like Premam, Happy Wedding, Aadhi and others, has completely changed himself during the Novel Coronavirus lockdown. Celebrities have been doing various activities at home but, Siju has gone one step ahead.

The actor has learnt a lot of skills like cooking, dishwashing and threading. Yes, you read that right. Siju Wilson recently shared a picture where he is threading his wife, Sruthi's eyebrows. The Premam actor states that he has inspired his young fan as he is also threading his sister's eyebrows.

Speaking about that to the Times Of India, "I am staying with my friend Pramod Mohan and wife Amarapali because we were here when the lockdown was declared and we didn't go to my house in Aluva. Sruthi and Amarapali were checking out online threading tutorials and I thought I'd give it a try. I do it fairly regularly for her now and while it's not perfect, it's okay because she doesn't go out now."

Siju Wilson also revealed that he is using this free time for reading scripts. He said, "We have to make the best of a difficult situation, and respect what our government and health authorities are saying, especially when they are doing such a good job."

The actor is also watching films and web series during this quarantine period. Siju said, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Photograph is really charming. I saw Notting Hill twice in a row. I'm also returning to inspirational films like Luck By Chance, about an aspiring actor, which I first caught when I too was starting out in my career, and I'm catching up on Money Heist."

Adding about his improvement in cooking, Siju Wilson said, "I put my spin on online recipes, and luckily it usually works well. At home, even as kids we were made to share in the housework, so cooking and doing the dishes aren't new to me."

Ahead of the declaration of lockdown, Siju Wilson was shooting for Innu Muthal. He said, "Industries all over the world have been affected, so we just have to keep a positive outlook about things. It is difficult to predict when shoots will resume, considering this involves many people working in proximity. Our priority should be to defeat this pandemic. I am not someone who works on back-to-back projects, so I don't feel unduly frustrated. We have to look at this as a learning process in many ways."

On a related note, Siju Wilson will also be seen in Varayan, whichwill release this year.