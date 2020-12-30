Hridayam: Vineeth Sreenivasan & Pranav Mohanlal To Resume The Shooting Soon

Hridayam, the highly anticipated upcoming project marks multi-faceted talent Vineeth Sreenivasan's first collaboration with the young actor Pranav Mohanlal. As per the latest reports, the actor-director duo is planning to resume the shooting of Hridayam in January 2021. An official update on the same is expected to be revealed by the cast and crew members, soon.

To the unversed, the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial that features Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role has been put on hold due to the pandemic and lockdown. The team decided to take a break, as the majority of the pending portions demand outdoor shoot. If things fall in place, the team will start shooting for Hridayam in January, for a 35-days-long schedule. If things go as planned, the Pranav Mohanlal starrer might get wrapped up by February 2021.

As reported earlier, the satellite rights of Hridayam are bagged by the popular media group Asianet for a whopping price. Even though the exact amount has not been revealed, the rumour mills suggest that it is the biggest amount for a movie that features a young actor like Pranav Mohanlal.

According to the reports, the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial is an out and out family drama, that revolves around the different stages of its protagonist's life. Pranav Mohanlal is appearing as the central character, who is a representation of the typical Malayali youth. Hridayam depicts the journey of the central character from the age of 17 to the early 30s.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, the Varane Avashaymund fame actress, and Darshana Rajendran appear as the female leads opposite Pranav Mohanlal in the movie. Anend C Chandran is the DOP. Newcomer Hesham Abdul Vahab composes the music. Hridayam is jointly produced by Visakh Subramaniam and Helen fame actor-writer Noble Babu Thomas, for the renowned banner Merryland Cinemas.

Also Read:

Marakkar, One, Kurup & More: Major Malayalam Releases Of 2020 That Were Cancelled Due To COVID-19

RUMOUR HAS IT! Dulquer Salmaan And Prithviraj Sukumaran To Team Up For An Action Thriller?