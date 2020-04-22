    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Imtiaz Ali Laudes Nivin Pauly's Performance In Moothon!

      By
      |

      Nivin Pauly delivered the finest performance in his career so far in Moothon, the 2019-released Geetu Mohandas directorial. Interestingly, renowned Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is totally impressed with Nivin's performance in Moothon.

      Imtiaz Ali Laudes Nivin Paulys Performance In Moothon | Nivin Pauly Impresses Imtiaz Ali With His Performance In Moothon
      Read more about: nivin pauly imtiaz ali
      Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 23:49 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 22, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X