Is Mammootty A Part Of Mohanlal’s Empuraan? Prithviraj’s Viral Comment Hints At Megastar’s Inclusion

Prithviraj Hints At Mammootty’s Inclusion In Empuraan!

Recently, on the 69th birthday of the Megastar, scriptwriter of Lucifer, Murali Gopy took to his social media handle to wish the actor. He wrote, "Here's wishing our super thespian a very happy birthday. Dear sir, may you live long, in glory and peace." Soon after, Prithviraj Sukumaran commented on his post as, "Enna Pinne..." (loosely translated as ‘ok then...') with a barn owl emoji, which left the netizens wondering if Mammootty has anything to do with the upcoming film. For the unversed, one of the Illuminati cult, Owl of Minerva was used in Lucifer which was a highly talked about subject during the release of the 2019 film. Notably, Minerva is called the Goddess of wisdom in Roman mythology.

Mohanlal-Mammootty Movie

If the rumours have anything to go by, Mohanlal and Mammootty will collaborate after more than a decade. The actors were last seen sharing screen-space in the 2008 film Twenty-20, wherein all the artists under AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) worked without payment to financially support actors-members of the association. The duo has also been a part of many films including Athrirathram, (1984), No. 20 Madras Mail (1990), Harikrishnans (1998), Narasimham (2000), Nanayam (1983) and Avidathe Pole Ivideyum (1985).

Dulquer In Empuraan?

Of lately, there were reports suggesting that Dulquer Salmaan might also be a part of Empuraan, courtesy the recent picture of the trio (Mohanlal, Dulquer and Prithviraj) shared by the Complete Actor on his social media handle. Soon, fans were excited to know what's brewing between them, but unfortunately, nothing was revealed about the occasion when the picture was taken.

Lucifer- Cast And Crew

The 2019 film Lucifer marks the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. The action-thriller backed by Aashirvad Cinemas featured an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi, Saikumar, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan and Nyla Usha. Interestingly, the Telugu version of the film bankrolled by Konidela Productions is on cards with Chiranjeevi in the lead role.