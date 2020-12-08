Jayaram-Parvathi Love Story: Urvashi's Interesting Revelations Win The Internet!
Jayaram and Parvathi are unarguably one of the most loved couples of the Malayalam film industry. Interestingly, an old interview in which Jayaram and Parvathi's close friend Urvashi makes interesting revelations about their love story is now winning the internet. In the interview, Urvashi has revealed that she was blamed by Parvathi's mother, for the relationship.
To the unversed, Jayaram and Parvathi's relationship was initially not approved by the former actress's family, especially her mother. After a point, Parvathi's mom had even decided that her daughter will not share the screen with the popular actor anymore. However, Jayaram and Parvathi finally tied the knot with the blessing of both the families.
Here is what Urvashi said about the Jayaram-Parvathi relationship. Read on...
Urvashi's Support For The Jayaram-Parvathi Relationship
Urvashi, who is a close friend of Jayaram and Parvathi, had been supporting their secret relationship. When the trio was shooting for Venu Nagavalli's Swagatham, Parvathi's mother had asked her to not talk to Jayaram. But the actor used to seek the help of Urvashi to talk to his lady love, over the telephone. Jayram used to come to Urvashi's room and make her call Parvathi so that they could chat for a few minutes.
Parvathi's Mother Realised The Couple's New Mode Of Communication
Parvathi's mother used to pick up Urvashi's calls and let her talk with the actress thinking the friends need to chat. But actually, it was Jayaram who used to talk with Parvathi instead of Urvashi. However, the star mom caught the duo red-handed, and scolded 'Podi Mol' (Urvashi's nick name) for creating unnecessary complications.
Urvashi's Friendship With The Couple
Jayaram and Urvashi still remain one of the most loved on-screen pairs of the Malayalam film industry. The duo's impeccable onscreen chemistry and amazing comic timing made then the most-sought after pair of the 90s. Recently, Jayaram and Urvashi shared the screen once again in the Tamil anthology film Putham Pudhu Kaalai. Parvathi, on the other hand, still remains one of the closest friends of Urvashi from the indusrty.
Jayaram And Parvathi Now
Jayaram and Parvathi set a great example with their strong bond, and 28 years of married life. Parvathi, who retired from the film industry post-marriage, is now concentrating on her dance career. The couple's son Kalidas Jayaram is a popular actor, while daughter Malavika Jayaram made her modeling debut.