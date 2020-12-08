Jayaram-Parvathi Love Story: Urvashi's Interesting Revelations Win The Internet!

Urvashi's Support For The Jayaram-Parvathi Relationship

Urvashi, who is a close friend of Jayaram and Parvathi, had been supporting their secret relationship. When the trio was shooting for Venu Nagavalli's Swagatham, Parvathi's mother had asked her to not talk to Jayaram. But the actor used to seek the help of Urvashi to talk to his lady love, over the telephone. Jayram used to come to Urvashi's room and make her call Parvathi so that they could chat for a few minutes.

Parvathi's Mother Realised The Couple's New Mode Of Communication

Parvathi's mother used to pick up Urvashi's calls and let her talk with the actress thinking the friends need to chat. But actually, it was Jayaram who used to talk with Parvathi instead of Urvashi. However, the star mom caught the duo red-handed, and scolded 'Podi Mol' (Urvashi's nick name) for creating unnecessary complications.

Urvashi's Friendship With The Couple

Jayaram and Urvashi still remain one of the most loved on-screen pairs of the Malayalam film industry. The duo's impeccable onscreen chemistry and amazing comic timing made then the most-sought after pair of the 90s. Recently, Jayaram and Urvashi shared the screen once again in the Tamil anthology film Putham Pudhu Kaalai. Parvathi, on the other hand, still remains one of the closest friends of Urvashi from the indusrty.

Jayaram And Parvathi Now

Jayaram and Parvathi set a great example with their strong bond, and 28 years of married life. Parvathi, who retired from the film industry post-marriage, is now concentrating on her dance career. The couple's son Kalidas Jayaram is a popular actor, while daughter Malavika Jayaram made her modeling debut.