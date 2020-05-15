Jayasurya-Aditi Rao Hydari Duo's Sufiyum Sujathayum To Have A Direct Amazon Prime Release!

The Malayalam film industry is finally all set to have the first-ever direct OTT release its history, very soon. Sufiyum Sujathayum, the upcoming Jayasurya-Aditi Rao Hydari starrer is all set to emerge as the first Malayalam film to have a direct OTT release. Recently, the team members announced that Sufiyum Sujathayum will release on Amazon Prime directly, through his official social media pages.

The cast and crew members also revealed the first-look poster of the project, which is directed by newcomer Naranikulam Shanavas. The interesting first look poster, that features lead actors Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari hint that Sufiyum Sujathayum is a poetic love story. The Amazon Prime release date of the project is expected to be revealed very soon.