    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Jayasurya-Aditi Rao Hydari Duo's Sufiyum Sujathayum To Have A Direct Amazon Prime Release!

      By
      |

      The Malayalam film industry is finally all set to have the first-ever direct OTT release its history, very soon. Sufiyum Sujathayum, the upcoming Jayasurya-Aditi Rao Hydari starrer is all set to emerge as the first Malayalam film to have a direct OTT release. Recently, the team members announced that Sufiyum Sujathayum will release on Amazon Prime directly, through his official social media pages.

      The cast and crew members also revealed the first-look poster of the project, which is directed by newcomer Naranikulam Shanavas. The interesting first look poster, that features lead actors Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari hint that Sufiyum Sujathayum is a poetic love story. The Amazon Prime release date of the project is expected to be revealed very soon.

      Jayasurya-Aditi Rao Hydari Duos Sufiyum Sujathayum To Have A Direct Amazon Prime Release!
      Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 23:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X