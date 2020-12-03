Kaaval Is A Complete Treat For Suresh Gopi Fans, Says Nithin Renji Panicker

Kaaval, the highly anticipated upcoming Suresh Gopi starrer is currently under the post-production stage. In a recent interview, Nithin Renji Panicker, the director of Kaaval, revealed some highly exciting details about the much-awaited project. The young filmmaker confirmed that the movie will be a complete treat for the Suresh Gopi fans.

According to Nithin Renji Panicker, Kaaval is a film that features Suresh Gopi in his comfort zone, the action-hero avathar. The National award-winner is playing the character Thamban, which has all the elements that were loved by his diehard fans in the 90s. At the same time, the action-thriller will also provide ample space for Suresh Gopi, the brilliant actor.

Kaaval is said to be an action-family drama, which is set against the backdrop of the Idukki. The movie will feature Renji Panicker, the popular writer-actor in a pivotal role. As per the reports, the actor-writer is appearing in the role of Anthony in the movie. Both Suresh Gopi and Renji Panicker are said to be appearing in two different get-ups in the Nithin Renji Panicker directorial, which travels through two different timelines.

Zaya David, who made her acting debut with the Pranav Mohanlal movie Irupathiyonnam Noottandu, appears as the female lead in Kaaval. Padmaraj Ratheesh, Binu Pappu, IM Vijayan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Muthumani, and so on essay the supporting roles in the movie. Nikhil S Praveen handles the cinematography and Ranjin Raj composes the music. Kaaval is produced by the banner Goodwill Entertainments.