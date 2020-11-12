Kaaval Is Not Getting An OTT Release: To Hit The Theatres For Vishu 2021

Kaaval, the highly anticipated upcoming project will bring back Suresh Gopi, the National award-winner in the action hero avathar once again. Recently, it was rumoured that the movie is getting ready for an OTT release. However, director Nithin Renji Panicker has confirmed that Kaaval is not getting an OTT release.

The Suresh Gopi starrer is said to be an action thriller, which is set in the backdrop of the Idukki. The movie will feature Renji Panicker, the popular writer-actor in a pivotal role. Both Suresh Gopi and Renji Panicker are said to be appearing in two different get-ups in the Nithin Renji Panicker, which travels through two different timelines.

Zaya David, who made her acting debut with the Pranav Mohanlal movie Irupathiyonnam Noottandu, appears as the female lead in Kaaval. Padmaraj Ratheesh, Binu Pappu, IM Vijayan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Muthumani, and so on essay the supporting roles in the movie. Nikhil S Praveen handles the cinematography and Ranjin Raj composes the music. Kaaval is produced by the banner Goodwill Entertainments.