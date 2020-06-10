Kaaval Official Teaser To Release On Suresh Gopi's Birthday?

Suresh Gopi, the action star is joining hands with young filmmaker Nithin Renji Panicker for the first time, for the upcoming project Kaaval. The movie, which is said to be an out and out mass action thriller, is currently under the post-production stage. As per the reports, Kaaval official teaser has finally got a release date.

If the latest updates are to be true, the official teaser of Kaaval is slated to be released on Suresh Gopi's 61st birthday, June 26, 2020. Recently, it was reported that the post-production works of the movie are currently under process. According to the close sources, the team has already completed the teaser cut.

Reportedly, the Suresh Gopi starrer still has 10 more days of shooting left, and the makers are planning to shoot the leftover portions once the lockdown comes to an end. Meanwhile, the team decided to kickstart the post-production of the Suresh Gopi starrer and have already begun the dubbing works. The sources close to the Suresh Gopi starrer suggest that the cast members are currently busy with the dubbing of Kaaval.