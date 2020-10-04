Kaduva: Prithviraj Sukumaran Wins The Internet As Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan In The New Poster

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent is all set to play the lead role in Kaduva, the upcoming Shaji Kailas directorial. Prithviraj is now winning the internet as the lead character Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan, in the recently released third poster of the movie. The actor, who released the new poster recently, confirmed that Kaduva will start rolling soon.

Kaduva, which marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's second collaboration with Shaji Kailas, is said to be an out and out action thriller. Jinu Abraham, the writer of the project has earlier associated with Prithviraj for several popular films including Masters, London Bridge, and later his directorial debut Adam Joan.

S Thaman, the young musician who rose to fame with the songs of the recent Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, will make his Malayalam debut with Kaduva. Ravi K Chandran is the DOP and Shameer Mohammed handles the editing. Kaduva is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.