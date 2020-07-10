Kaduva Second Poster Is Out: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Mass Avatar Wins The Internet!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker revealed the much-awaited second poster of his highly anticipated project Kaduva, recently. The actor's mass avatar in the promising poster is now winning the internet. The movie, which marks the comeback of popular filmmaker Shaji Kailas after a gap of 6 years, is expected to start rolling soon.

Kaduva, which is said to be an out and out action thriller, is scripted by Jinu Abraham. The writer has earlier associated with Prithviraj Sukumaran for several popular films including Masters, London Bridge, and later his directorial debut Adam Joan. As per the reports, the team is yet to finalise the rest of the star cast and technical crew of the project, which is expected to start rolling by the end of 2020.

S Thaman, the young musician who rose to fame with the songs of the recent Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, will make his Malayalam debut with Kaduva. Ravi K Chandran is the DOP and Shameer Mohammed handles the editing. Kaduva is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.