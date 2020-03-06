Kalabhavan Mani’s 4th Death Anniversary: Mollywood Pays Homage

Time has indeed flown real fast, as Kalabhavan Mani's demise is still an undigestable fact for Malayalees. He has not only proved his acting, singing and mimicry skills but has also made a place in everyone's hearts. The actor's act in Vasanthiyum Lakshimiyum Pinee Njaanum, Karumadikkuttan, Ananthabhadram, Chotta Mumbai, Bachelor Party are just a few from his numerous remarkable performances. Also called the Manimuzhakkam (translates to the sound of ringing bells) of Malayala cinema, the actor's best comic timing in Kuberan, Summer in Bethlehem, Vettam are inevitable.

Though the actor grew day by day through his movies eventually making it to Tamil and Kannada film industries, he remained very close to the people in his countryside. Today marks the 4th death anniversary of the actor, who has certainly left an empty space in the Malayalam film industry which is struggling to find his replacement. Remembering Kalabhavan Mani, Mollywood pays homage to Kalabhavan Mani.

Mani started off his career as a mimicry artist under the Cochin Kalabhavan Troup. Later, he was offered a role in the 1995 movie Aksharam as an auto driver. The Chalakudy born actor got his major breakthrough in Salapam (1996). He was then seen essaying comedy roles in movies till Vasanthiyum Lakshimiyum Pinee Njaanum came to him. The tragedy drama had Mani playing the role of a blind singer. His performance in the movie is considered one of the best and had also bagged the Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards.

Kalabhavan Mani died on 6th March 2016 aged 45. Shockingly, the police had registered a case of unnatural death after they found a toxic chemical in Mani's body which is normally found in illicitly distilled liquor. But later, in 2019 the CBI had concluded the probe citing that the actor had died of liver disease.