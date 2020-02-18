Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Trailer Is Finally Out: Dulquer Salmaan Is A Carefree Bee This Time

The much-awaited trailer of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is finally out and fans can't get enough of Dulquer Salmaan in his new carefree avatar. The trailer starts with the spine chilling entry of celebrated director Gautham Vasudev Menon and eventually moves towards Dulquer who is seen in a party mood with his friend essayed by Rakshan and later romancing the leading lady Ritu Varma. It looks like the romantic thriller is sure to give some action scenes when Gautham Menon will have a face to face with Dulquer Salmaan.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal has been in the news since a few years now due to its shoot disruptions and a big delay in reaching the theatres. Directed by newbie Desingh Periyaswamy, the film will simultaneously be released in Telugu as Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante. While the Tamil title is inspired by a song by AR Rahman in 1993 film Thiruda Thiruda, the Telugu title is inspired by Rahman's song from 1993 Telugu film Donga Donga.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal's story revolves around a carefree app developer Siddharth portrayed by Dulquer Salman who falls in love with Meera, essayed by Ritu Varma. Bankrolled jointly by Viacom 18 Studios and Anto Joseph Film Company, the movie will see celebrated director Gautham Menon play a special role. The movie will also feature Niranjani Ahathian in a supporting role.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal has been shot in Delhi, Goa, Kerala and Chennai, and has music by Masala Coffee, a noted Malayalam musical band. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on February 28, 2020.

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Varane Avashyamund along with Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suresh Gopi and Shobana, which garnered positive response from the audience. The comedy-drama was co-produced by Dulquer's production company, Wayfarer Films