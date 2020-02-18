    For Quick Alerts
      Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Trailer Featuring Dulquer Salmaan To Be Out At 5 PM Today

      Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal has been in the news since a few years now due to its shoot disruptions and a big delay in reaching the theatres. Looks like Dulquer fans can now rejoice as the actor has announced the launch of the romantic thriller's second trailer. The trailer will be out today at 5 in the evening. Directed by newbie Desingh Periyaswamy, the movie will have Pelli Choopulu fame Ritu Varma as the female lead.

      The film will simultaneously be released in Telugu as Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante. While the Tamil title is inspired by a song by AR Rahman in 1993 film Thiruda Thiruda, the Telugu title is inspired by Rahman's song from 1993 Telugu film Donga Donga.

      KANNUM KANNUM KOLLAIYADITHAAL

      Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal's story revolves around a carefree app developer Siddharth portrayed by Dulquer Salman who falls in love with Meera, essayed by Ritu Varma. Bankrolled jointly by Viacom 18 Studios and Anto Joseph Film Company, the movie will see celebrated director Gautham Menon play a special role. The movie will also feature Rakshan and Niranjani Ahathian in supporting roles.

      Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal has been shot in Delhi, Goa, Kerala and Chennai, and has music by Masala Coffee, a noted Malayalam musical band. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on February 28, 2020.

      Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Varane Avashyamund along with Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suresh Gopi and Shobana, which garnered positive response from the audience. The comedy-drama was co-produced by Dulquer's production company, Wayfarer Films

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 16:12 [IST]
