      Kappela Telugu Remake Rights Are Bagged By The Makers Of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo!

      Kappela, the recently released movie which featured Anna Ben, Roshan Mathew, and Sreenath Bhasi in the lead roles, has totally impressed the audiences. Even though the movie was removed from the theaters soonly after its release due to the lockdown, it has impressed the viewer after its OTT release. Now, the Telugu remake rights of Kappela are sold.

      Interestingly, the Telugu remake rights of the, which marked the directorial debut of popular actor Muhammed Musthafa has been bagged by the makers of the Allu Arjun-starring blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The exciting news was announced by Vishnu Venu, the producer of Kappela recently, through his official social media pages.

      'Announcing a happy news! Kappela is to be remade in telugu by Sithara Entertainments (Producers of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, Jersey Movie, and many more). Kappela is the third movie from malayalam industry after Premam & Ayyappanum Koshiyum to be bought by them! Expressing our sincere thanks to all well wishers for making our small movie a grand success!', wrote producer Vishnu Venu on his post.

