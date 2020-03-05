Kappela Twitter Review: Here Is What Audience Have To Say About The Anna Ben-Starrer!

The Anna Ben- Roshan Mathew starrer Kappela is finally out at the theatres. The movie has been receiving mixed responses from the audience. As usual, Anna grabbed all the attention for her portrayal. Set in a rural backdrop, the movie revolves around Jessi, a 12th fail girl. Kappela marks the first directorial venture of actor Muhammad Musthafa who had won a special mention at the 2015 National Film Awards for his acting in Siddharth Siva's Ain.

Nikhil Vahid, Sudhas and Muhammad Musthafa have penned the script for Kappela while the camera has been cranked by Jimshi Khalid. Produced by Vishnu Venu under the banner of Kadhaas Untold, the movie has Sreenath Bhasi, Sudheesh Kozhikode, Sudhi Koppa, Tanvi Ram, Nisha Sarang, Navas Vallikkunnu in supporting roles.

Interestingly, Kappela would mark the third outing of Anna Ben with a debut director. The actress was highly appreciated for her performance in star-studded Kumbalangi Nights and survival drama Helen.

Read the twitter review of Kappela here...