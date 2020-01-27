Karachi 81: Prithviraj Sukumaran Looks Unrecognizable In The First Look Poster!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema is on a high with some promising projects in his kitty. The actor-filmmaker recently revealed the official first look poster of his upcoming ambitious project Karachi 81, through social media. Interestingly, Prithviraj looks nearly unrecognizable in the highly promising first look poster.

Karachi 81, which marks Prithviraj's first collaboration with filmmaker KS Bava, is said to be an out-and-out spy thriller. According to the reports, the Prithviraj starrer is set in the 1980s and revolves around the special team formed by the elite southern commando force to counter the ISI-backed operations in India, and the man who headed the team.

If the reports are to be true, Prithviraj Sukumaran is appearing as the head of the special team, who was considered as India's best counter-insurgency commando. The actor is expected to appear in various get-ups in the project, which includes the look of the senior citizen which has been featured in the first look poster.

Along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, popular young actor Tovino Thomas will appear in a pivotal role in the project. Tovino has earlier associated with Prithviraj for several popular films including his directorial debut Lucifer, blockbuster love story Ennu Ninte Moideen, 7th Day, etc.

Karachi 81 is the second outing of director KS Bava, who made his directorial debut with the Asif Ali starrer Idiots. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is penned by the director himself, along with Anwar Hussain. The team is yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the star cast of the project.

Sujith Vassudev is the director of photography. The editing is handled by the renowned filmmaker-editor Mahesh Narayanan. Jakes Bejoy composes the songs and background score for the project. Karachi 81, which is produced by Anto Joseph under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company, will start rolling by the end of 2020.