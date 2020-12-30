Kavya Madhavan’s Latest Pictures Shared By Makeup Artist Unni Take The Internet By Storm!

Kavya Madhavan is undoubtedly one of the audience favourite actresses of the Malayalam film industry. Her charm and awe-inspiring skill to portray any character to perfection have been always appreciated by the audience. The actress, who was last seen in the 2016 film Pinneyum directed by renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalkrishnan, settled down as a homemaker after marrying Dileep in the same year.

Though many fans and followers of Kavya have been requesting her to make a comeback in films, the actress was often seen responding to them with a wide smile.

Well now, the beautiful actress has garnered the attention of her countless fans as a few pictures of Kavya Madhavan went viral on social media. Apparently, Kerala's renowned makeup artist Unni took to his social media handle to share a couple of pictures of the actress on his Instagram handle. The actress in light blue attire with simple makeup and jewellery looked ravishing as ever. Expressing his happiness of adorning the actress, Unni wrote, "Taking a moment to appreciate my favourite person Kavya Madhavan who added a hint of sparkle to the closing of this very difficult year. Can't take my eyes off this beautiful capture of all smiles as I got her ready for her close friend's daughter's wedding."

Fans of Kavya Madhavan who are also highly elated with the viral pictures are now pouring in heart emojis in the comments section on Unni's Instagram post.

On a related note, the actress tied the knot with Dileep for the second time. The duo has a daughter named Mahalakshmi born in 2018. Kavya was earlier married to Nishal Chandra while Dileep divorced Manju Warrier before marrying the Gaddama actress.

