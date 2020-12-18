Kerala Actress Touched Inappropriately By Two Men In Kochi’s Shopping Mall

A young Malayalam actress recently revealed about being stalked and touched inappropriately by two men at a shopping mall in Kochi. The actress has shared the full story on her Instagram page. In a note, she revealed that the two men came close to her and one of them intentionally grazed his hand on her back. Despite realizing that it was not accidental, she couldn't react immediately.

On her Instagram story, the Malayalam actress wrote, "I wanted to give him the benefit of doubt but you know when something is just not right, you feel it. I was blank for a minute trying to process this. My sister saw this very clearly as she was standing not so far away. She came to me and asked if I was okay. I was clearly not. The fact that it looked deliberate even for her made it clear that I was not imagining this."

She even stated that the two notorious men followed her to the vegetable counter of the mall. While explaining more about the shocking experience, the actress further added, "These men came to us again and this time that guy had the audacity to talk to me and my sister. Trying to get closer as he spoke. He wanted to know the names of the movies I have been a part of. We turned a cold shoulder and asked the guy to mind his own business and leave. When my mom walked towards us they left."

Also Read : Actress Abduction Case: Idavela Babu Changes Sides; Favours Dileep!

Also Read : Actress Abduction Case: Dileep's Discharge Petition Rejected By The Court!

According to The Indian Express, a complaint has not been filed yet. An officer at the Kalamassery Police Station informed that they would initiate a preliminary inquiry to determine the facts of the incident.