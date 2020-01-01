Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan: Dileep's First Look Is Out!

Dileep, the Janapriyanayakan of Malayalam cinema is best known for his exceptional transformations on the silver screen. Now, Dileep has once again stunned his fans and the Malayalam movie audiences with his new makeover. The actor has recently released his first look poster from the upcoming Nadhirshah directorial Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan.

Interestingly, Dileep looks totally unrecognizable in the get-up of Keshu, the titular character of the movie. The actor has donned a salt n pepper hairdo, thick-framed glasses, pot belly, and formal outfits for the role of Keshu, who is a 60-year-old man. Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan marks Nadhirshah's first collaboration with his best buddy Dileep as a director.

The movie, which is expected to be a comedy-drama, is scripted by National award-winning scriptwriter Sajeev Pazhoor. The Nadhirshah project will feature Urvashi, the senior actress as the female lead. Even though Urvashi and Dileep have shared the screen in a few films earlier, the actress is being paired up with the Janapriyanayakan for the first time in her career.

Reportedly, Dileep's character from the movie, Keshu is a performance-oriented role. The sources close to the project suggest that Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadan will definitely emerge as a major turning point in the careers of both Dileep and director Nadhirshah. The team is yet to finalise the rest of the star cast of the highly anticipated project.

Anil Nair is the director of photography. Nadhirshah, the director himself has composed the songs for the movie. National award-winning musician Bijibal has been roped in to compose the background score. Sajan handles the editing. The shooting of Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan, which is produced by Dileep's NAD Group, is currently progressing.

