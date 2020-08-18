Kilometers And Kilometers Is Not Getting An OTT Release; To Premiere On TV!

Kilometers And Kilometers is the romantic drama that features Tovino Thomas in the lead role. The much-awaited project was recently rumoured to be getting a direct OTT release soon. But, the sources close to the project suggest that Kilometers And Kilometers will get a television premiere first, before getting released in an OTT platform.

According to the rumour mills, the Tovino Thomas starrer will premiere on the popular Malayalam channel Asianet, for this Onam. The movie is also said to be getting its digital release around the same time. However, the makers have not confirmed the reports yet. Tovino Thomas, the lead actor is expected to make an announcement on the release of Kilometers And Kilometers, very soon.

To the unversed, Kilometers And Kilometers, which is directed by newcomer Joe Baby, was supposed to hit the theaters on March 12, 2020, as a summer special release. But the release of the project was later postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus threat and lockdown. As per the latest reports, the streaming rights of the Tovino Thomas starrer has been bagged by the OTT giant Disney+Hotstar.

As per the reports, Kilometers And Kilometers revolves around the unique bond between Cathy, an American traveler, and Josemon, a Malayali youth who serves as her guide. Tovino Thomas appears in the role of guide Josemon in the movie, which features debutante India Jarvis as Cathy, the American woman who visits India.