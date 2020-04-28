Kochi Police Initiates 10 Commandments Campaign On COVID-19

The Global pandemic Covid 19, the outbreak of which started last year, has disrupted lives and brought the world to a standstill. On April 24, globally, the COVID-19 cases exceeded 2.7 million. India recorded 1,752 fresh Covid 19 cases in the last 24 hours, which summed up to the total number of confirmed cases at 23,452. In the wake of the global pandemic, the government and other officials have come up with innovative and informative ideas to create awareness among the common public.

The Police Commissionerate Kochi has launched a campaign with an objective to educate and create awareness among the public on COVID 19. The campaign named 10 Kalpanakal (10 Commandments) features eminent actors from the Malayalam Film industry like Tovino Thomas, Jayasurya, Kunchako Boban, Mamtha Mohandas, Anu Sithara, Murali Gopi, Suraj Venjarmoodu, Prayaga Martin, Sijoy Varghese, and Mia George. The videos will be ending with a narration by actor Mohanlal.

The campaign is launched in association with Bharath Petroleum along with the help of Pepper Awards Trust, Indian AdFilm Makers Association, and Hammer Advertising, Kochi.

Speaking about their association on the campaign, PK Natesh, Chairman Pepper awards said, "The campaign aims to encourage people to protect themselves and to respect the lockdown. On April 24, the Ernakulam district has been declared as Orange Zone and the campaign includes the government guidelines which must be followed by the public during the lockdown period. It was a challenging task for us to create a social media and outdoor campaign within a short span of time. Kochi City Police Deputy Commissioner G Poonguzhali and other higher officials helped us in conceptualizing 10 Kalpanakal."

Thanking the Police Commissionerate Kochi for the opportunity on behalf of the team, Sreenath, CEO of Hammer, said "This was an assignment that had to be completed within 72 hours, which is tough even during the normal times. But we overcame the shortage of time with the commitment of our team, who worked from their homes across Kerala without a break. Each of us found this a great opportunity to do our part in the fight against COVID-19."

Indian Ad Film Maker (IAM) is an organization created in 2015 for the welfare and promotion of artists working in the field of advertising.

"We have collaborated with FEFKA and released several awareness campaigns previously and been actively involved in flood relief efforts. We are happy that we were able to complete the challenging task of creating the awareness video within 72 hours. The video feature 10 Don'ts during the lockdown. The campaign is released through the social media handles of Police Commissionerate Kochi," said Jabbar Kallarackkal, President and Sijoy Varghese, Secretary, IAM jointly.

Chemban Vinod Enters Wedlock In A Private Ceremony; Actor Shares The News Through Social Media