    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kochi Police Initiates 10 Commandments Campaign On COVID-19

      By Lekhaka
      |

      The Global pandemic Covid 19, the outbreak of which started last year, has disrupted lives and brought the world to a standstill. On April 24, globally, the COVID-19 cases exceeded 2.7 million. India recorded 1,752 fresh Covid 19 cases in the last 24 hours, which summed up to the total number of confirmed cases at 23,452. In the wake of the global pandemic, the government and other officials have come up with innovative and informative ideas to create awareness among the common public.

      Tovino Thomas

      The Police Commissionerate Kochi has launched a campaign with an objective to educate and create awareness among the public on COVID 19. The campaign named 10 Kalpanakal (10 Commandments) features eminent actors from the Malayalam Film industry like Tovino Thomas, Jayasurya, Kunchako Boban, Mamtha Mohandas, Anu Sithara, Murali Gopi, Suraj Venjarmoodu, Prayaga Martin, Sijoy Varghese, and Mia George. The videos will be ending with a narration by actor Mohanlal.

      The campaign is launched in association with Bharath Petroleum along with the help of Pepper Awards Trust, Indian AdFilm Makers Association, and Hammer Advertising, Kochi.

      Speaking about their association on the campaign, PK Natesh, Chairman Pepper awards said, "The campaign aims to encourage people to protect themselves and to respect the lockdown. On April 24, the Ernakulam district has been declared as Orange Zone and the campaign includes the government guidelines which must be followed by the public during the lockdown period. It was a challenging task for us to create a social media and outdoor campaign within a short span of time. Kochi City Police Deputy Commissioner G Poonguzhali and other higher officials helped us in conceptualizing 10 Kalpanakal."

      Thanking the Police Commissionerate Kochi for the opportunity on behalf of the team, Sreenath, CEO of Hammer, said "This was an assignment that had to be completed within 72 hours, which is tough even during the normal times. But we overcame the shortage of time with the commitment of our team, who worked from their homes across Kerala without a break. Each of us found this a great opportunity to do our part in the fight against COVID-19."

      Indian Ad Film Maker (IAM) is an organization created in 2015 for the welfare and promotion of artists working in the field of advertising.

      "We have collaborated with FEFKA and released several awareness campaigns previously and been actively involved in flood relief efforts. We are happy that we were able to complete the challenging task of creating the awareness video within 72 hours. The video feature 10 Don'ts during the lockdown. The campaign is released through the social media handles of Police Commissionerate Kochi," said Jabbar Kallarackkal, President and Sijoy Varghese, Secretary, IAM jointly.

      Chemban Vinod Enters Wedlock In A Private Ceremony; Actor Shares The News Through Social Media

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 17:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X