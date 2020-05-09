Kozhipporu Director Jibit George Passes Away

Jibit George, the young filmmaker who made his directorial debut with the recent movie Kozhipporu, passed away. The 31-year-old breathed his last due to cardiac arrest on May 9, 2020 evening. According to the reports, Jibit George was suffering from chest pain from the morning but didn't pay much attention to it.

The young filmmaker is survived by his parents, Angamaly Kidangoor Kalathipparambil George and Bensi, and sister Jibina. The sudden demise of Jibit George has totally left the Malayalam film industry in shock. Several popular faces of the industry, including the Shylock director Ajai Vasudev mourned the director's sudden death through their official social media pages.

Jibit George had made his directorial debut with the recently released Kozhipporu, which he co-directed along with Jinoy Janardhanan. Veena Nandakumar, the Kettiyolanu Ente Malakha fame actress had essayed the central character in the movie. Kozhipporu hit the theaters just a few days before the all India lockdown began. Sadly, the movie did not perform well at the theaters due to the lockdown and coronavirus threat.