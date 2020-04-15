KS Chithra Pens Down A Heartfelt Note On Daughter’s 9th Death Anniversary: The Wound Is Still Raw

Known as South India's Nightingale, KS Chithra has never failed to impress listeners by getting straight into their hearts with her songs. She is undoubtedly one of the best singers of all time, who thoroughly studies the character for which she lends her voice. One of the best examples for this is her rendition of Karmukil Varnante Chundil from the 2002 film Nandanam where she had to sing for Navya Nair's character, who is an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna.

The seldom smiling Chithra during interviews and stage performances was seen mourning over the death of her beloved daughter, Nandana. The singer took to her Facebook account to pen an emotional note as she missed her daughter on her 9th death anniversary. She wrote, "I have heard people say that each birth has a purpose and will leave to the eternal world after finishing that purpose and they also say that time is a healer. But for the people who had gone through it will know it is not true. The wound is still raw and painful. Miss you Nandana."

Chithra's eight-year-old daughter had drowned in the swimming pool at their Dubai villa on April 14th, 2011. The singer was in Dubai to take part in the AR Rahman stage show to be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Nandana was born to Chithra and Vijay Kumar after several years of their marriage. The news of her death was a complete shock to the film fraternity and the fans.

Talking about her career, KS Chithra has sung in more than 10 languages and has won six national awards so far.

