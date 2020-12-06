Kumari: The Aishwarya Lekshmi Starrer To Start Rolling In March 2021

Aishwarya Lekshmi, one of the most sought-after talents of contemporary Malayalam cinema, will be next seen in the upcoming mystery thriller Kumari. The movie, which is directed by Ranam fame filmmaker Nirmal Sahadev, is presented by Supriya Menon for Prithviraj Productions. Kumari is all set to start rolling in March 2021.

The exciting update was revealed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and the cast and crew members of the Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer through social media, recently. The team has also revealed a new poster, featuring leading lady Aishwarya Lekshmi, along with the announcement. The new poster, which features the last visual of the announcement motion poster, is now winning the internet.

According to the latest reports, the team is planning to reveal the male lead and other important characters of the film, before the highly anticipated project starts rolling. Kumari, which is said to be a thriller that has both the elements of myth and horror, is scripted by director Nirmal Sahadev himself, along with Sachin Ramdas.

In a recent interview given to a leading daily, director Nirmal Sahadev had confirmed that Kumari is not a gender-centric film, thus rubbishing the reports that suggested that it is a women-centric film. Kumari will feature eight main characters, including Aishwarya Lekshmi who appears in the titular role. The male lead of the movie will be revealed very soon. The filmmaker also revealed that the leading man will get a makeover for the project.

When it comes to the technical crew, the makers have retained the same team of Nirmal Sahadev's first outing, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Ranam. Jigme Tenzing is the director of photography. Jakes Bejoy composes the songs and background score. The project is produced by Giju John, Nirmal Sahadev, Jakes Bejoy, and Sreejith Sarang, under the banner The Fresh Lime Sodas.

