Kunchacko Boban Opens Up About OTT Films: 'They Are Not A Competition For Theatrical Releases'

Kuncahcko Boban, the popular actor is totally on a high with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. In a recent interview given to a leading daily, the romantic hero finally opened up about the OTT films. Kunchacko Boban stated that OTT films are not a competition for theatrical releases.

When he was asked about his take on the OTT releases, the charming actor revealed his take on the new wave in detail. According to Kunchacko Boban, the OTT releases are more like a survival tool for the film industry, as the theatrical releases are sill in uncertainty. The actor feels that OTT films are made these days, to sustain the livelihood of the actors and technicians.

Coming to the positive impact of OTT platforms, Kunchacko Boban suggested that it has resulted in the explosion of new ideas. The actor believes that this new wave has inspired the filmmakers to push their limits and create more innovative content. The actor also added that it is exposing us to different types of contents.