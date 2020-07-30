    For Quick Alerts
      Kurup Sneak Peek Video Crosses 1 Million Views: Dulquer Salmaan Reveals A New Poster!

      Dulquer Salmaan revealed the much-awaited Kurup sneak peek video, as a special surprise for the audiences on his birthday. The highly promising sneak peek video of the highly anticipated movie took social media by storm immediately after its release. As per the latest updates, Kurup sneak peek video has now crossed 1 Million views on YouTube.

      The interesting update was revealed by the lead actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan himself, through his official pages recently. The Kurup actor also shared a brand new poster of the Srinath Rajendran directorial to celebrate the first milestone. The promising new poster has already a stir among the netizens, with Dulquer Salmaan's huge resemblance with the real-life fugitive Sukumaran Kurup, the character he plays in the movie.

      Kurup Sneak Peek Video Crosses 1 Million Views: Dulquer Salmaan Reveals A New Poster!

      The Kurup sneak peek video which has a duration of 40 seconds, features the visual of the titular character Kurup, played by Dulquer Salmaan. The actor looks just perfect in the role of Sukumaran Kurup with his vintage get-up that includes the 80's style outfits, bulgan beard, and a unique hairdo. 'One thing is sure. Hereafter, I will decide who can see me. Be it the police or politicians', says Dulquer's Kurup in the sneak peek.

