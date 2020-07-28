Kurup Sneak Peek Video Is Out: Dulquer Salmaan Stuns As India's Longest Wanted Fugitive!

Dulquer Salmaan, the pan-Indian actor finally released the much-awaited Kurup sneak peek video, through his official social media pages. The charming actor released the highly-anticipated first glimpse of the movie on the occasion of his 34th birthday, as a special surprise for his fans. The promising Kurup sneak peek video is now winning the internet.

In the highly interesting sneak peek which has a duration of 40 seconds, Dulquer Salmaan is seen as the most-wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup. The actor looks simply perfect in the role with his vintage get-up. 'One thing is sure. Hereafter, I will decide who can see me. Be it the police or politicans', says Dulquer's Kurup in the sneak peek.

The actor, who is all excited about the sneak peek video, took to his social media pages and wrote, 'As we put the finishing touches on Kurup, here is a little sneak peek. I hope you guys like it. Thank you for all your love and wishes. #Kurup'. Well, the sneak peek video has definitely raised the expectations over the Srinath Rajendran directorial, which is expected to hit the theaters once the world comes back to normalcy.