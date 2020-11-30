Kuttavum Shikshayum: The Shooting Of The Asif Ali-Sunny Wayne Starrer Resumes In Rajasthan

Kuttavum Shikshayum, the upcoming multi-starrer that features Asif Ali and Sunny Wayne as the protagonists, was delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, director Rajeev Ravi and his team have finally resumed the shooting of the highly-anticipated movie. The shooting of Kuttavum Shikshayum recently resumed in Rajasthan, which is one of the main locations of the movie.

As per the latest reports, the team is currently shooting following all the COVID19 safety protocols implemented by the government. The team had originally kickstarted the Rajasthan schedule in February 2020. But the shooting got canceled within a few days, due to the increasing coronavirus threat in the country.

Kuttavum Shikshayum, which is said to be a cop thriller that is based on real-life incidents, is inspired by a real jewelry robbery that happened in the Kasargod district of Kerala. An investigation team from Kerala police, which consisted of 5 members had traveled to Uttar Pradesh to catch the criminals. As per the reports, Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Sharafudheen, Senthil Krishna, and Alencier Ley Lopez appear as the investigation team members.

However, the Rajeev Ravi directorial will not be an exact replication of the real-life incident but has a touch of fiction to it. However, it has been confirmed that Kuttavum Shikshayum is not a typical commercial cop movie, but is made with director-cinematographer Rajeev Ravi's signature realistic touch.

Sibi Thomas the real-life police officer who has played the role of SI Sajan Mathew in the acclaimed Fahadh Faasil-Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer Thondimuthalum Driksakhsiyum has scripted the movie along with Sreejith Divakaran. The cinematography of the project is handled by Thottappan fame Suresh Rajan. B Ajithkumar handles the editing. Kuttavum Shikshayum is produced by Arun Kumar VR under the banner Film Roll Productions.

