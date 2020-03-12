Late Actor Thilakan's Son Shaji Thilakan Passes Away

Shaji Thilakan, the eldest son of the late veteran actor Thilakan passed away. The 56-year-old, who was down with liver-related health issues from the past few days breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi. Shaji Thilakan is survived by wife Indira Shaji, daughter Abhirami S Thilakan, and brothers, Shoby and Shammi Thilakan.

The deceased, who was born as the eldest son of Thilakan and his first wife Shantha, was working at Appolo Tyres, Chalakudy. Shaji Thilakan, who was also a part-time actor, made his television debut with the popular daily soap Aniyathi, which was aired in Mazhavil Manorama channel as the lead antagonist.