Late Actor Thilakan's Son Shaji Thilakan Passes Away

Shaji Thilakan, the eldest son of the late veteran actor Thilakan passed away. The 56-year-old, who was down with liver-related health issues from the past few days breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi. Shaji Thilakan is survived by wife Indira Shaji, daughter Abhirami S Thilakan, and brothers, Shoby and Shammi Thilakan.

The deceased, who was born as the eldest son of Thilakan and his first wife Shantha, was working at Appolo Tyres, Chalakudy. Shaji Thilakan, who was also a part-time actor, made his television debut with the popular daily soap Aniyathi, which was aired in Mazhavil Manorama channel as the lead antagonist.

Shaji Thilakan's younger brothers, Shammi and Shoby Thilakan are renowned actors and voice actors. Especially, Shammi Thilakan is best known for his antagonist roles in several popular Malayalam films. The trio has three half-siblings, Shibu Thilakan, Dr. Sonia Thilakan, and Sophia Ajith, from their father Thilakan's second marriage to stage actress Sarojam.

Thilakan, who has been considered as one of the finest acting talents Malayalam cinema has ever seen, breathed his last on September 24, 2012, at the age of 77. He holds the record of receiving the highest number (6 times) of the Kerala State Film Award for the Second Best Actor to date.