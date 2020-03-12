    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Late Actor Thilakan's Son Shaji Thilakan Passes Away

      By
      |

      Shaji Thilakan, the eldest son of the late veteran actor Thilakan passed away. The 56-year-old, who was down with liver-related health issues from the past few days breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi. Shaji Thilakan is survived by wife Indira Shaji, daughter Abhirami S Thilakan, and brothers, Shoby and Shammi Thilakan.

      The deceased, who was born as the eldest son of Thilakan and his first wife Shantha, was working at Appolo Tyres, Chalakudy. Shaji Thilakan, who was also a part-time actor, made his television debut with the popular daily soap Aniyathi, which was aired in Mazhavil Manorama channel as the lead antagonist.

      Late Actor Thilakans Son Shaji Thilakan Passes Away

      Shaji Thilakan's younger brothers, Shammi and Shoby Thilakan are renowned actors and voice actors. Especially, Shammi Thilakan is best known for his antagonist roles in several popular Malayalam films. The trio has three half-siblings, Shibu Thilakan, Dr. Sonia Thilakan, and Sophia Ajith, from their father Thilakan's second marriage to stage actress Sarojam.

      Thilakan, who has been considered as one of the finest acting talents Malayalam cinema has ever seen, breathed his last on September 24, 2012, at the age of 77. He holds the record of receiving the highest number (6 times) of the Kerala State Film Award for the Second Best Actor to date.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X