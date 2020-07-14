    For Quick Alerts
      Late Balabhaskar's Last Project Velikku Veluppankalam Gearing Up For An OTT Release

      Balabhaskar, the renowned violinist bid adieu to this world in October 2018, leaving everyone who knew him and his music, in deep grief. Recently, the makers of Balabhaskar's last film Velikku Veluppankalam released the last song composed by the maestro on his birthday, through his official Facebook page. Now, the sources suggest that the Akshay Varma directorial is gearing up for an OTT release.

      The title song Yaathrayil from Velikku Veluppankalam as composed by Balabhaskar and penned by his close friend Joy Thamalam. The song was later rearranged by the National award-winning filmmaker Bijibal and sung by Shibi Maniyeri. The song was rearranged and worked upon by Bijibal based on the track that Balabhaskar had sung and based on the voice notes and suggestions he had sent to Shibi.

      Late Balabhaskars Last Project Velikku Veluppankalam Gearing Up For An OTT Release

      Apart from composing the title track for Velikku Veluppankalam, Balabhaskar has also made a cameo appearance in the movie. According to the team members, the violinist had finished dubbing for his portions in the movie, two days before his tragic car accident.

      Velikku Velippankalam, which is said to be a complete family drama, features an extensive star cast including Anu Mohan, Krishna Chandran, Shobha Mohan, Neena Kurup, Sarayu, and so on. Pradeep Kalipurayathu is the director of photography. Bijibal has composed the other songs and background score for the movie which is produced by the banner Philosia Films.

