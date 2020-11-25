Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu Is India's Official Entry To The Oscars 2021!

Jallikattu, the highly acclaimed Malayalam film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery has been selected as India's official entry to the Oscars 2021. Jallikattu has been selected for the 93rd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Reportedly, the Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial was chosen from the 27 regional and Hindi films that were shortlisted.

The exciting news was announced by Rahul Rawail, the chairman of the Jury Board, Film Federation Of India. "It is a film which really brings out the raw side of human beings, that we are worse than animals. Human instincts are worse than animals. The film has been depicted wonderfully. It's a production that all of us should be proud of. The film has been shot very well. The emotions, which come out, moved all of us. Lijo is an extremely competent director. So, that's why we zeroed in on Jallikattu," said the chairman, who is highly impressed with the Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial.

Geetu Mohandas' Nivin Pauly-starrer Moothon, Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak, Anushka Sharma's production ventures Bulbbul and The Disciple, Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi, Shikara, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Chhalaang, etc., are some of the other major films which were shortlisted for India's official entry to the Oscars 2021.

Jallikattu, which has been considered as one of the finest films to be produced in India in recent times, has thus emerged as the third Malayalam film to have been chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars. Guru, the 1997-released Mohanlal-starrer which was directed by Rajiv Anchal and Adaminte Makan Abu, the 2011-released Salim Ahamed directorial that featured Salim Kumar in the lead role, are the other Malayalam films that got the prestigious nomination.

