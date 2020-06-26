Lijo Jose Pellissery Writes A Thought-Provoking Note, Calls Himself An Independent Filmmaker

Ace director Lijo Jose Pellissery recently released the poster of his upcoming project A. Though the conceptual poster garnered huge appreciation, what actually drew the attention of the netizens was his cryptic post which was shared much before the poster was released. He wrote, "Njan Oru Cinema Pidikkan Pokuvada, Aaraada Thadayan? (I am going to make a film, who would dare to stop me?)."

Well, now the director has yet again taken to social media with a thought-provoking note. He started the long post saying that for him cinema is not money-making machinery, but is a medium to materialize his vision. Calling himself an independent filmmaker, Lijo said, "For me cinema is not a money making machinery but a medium to express my vision. so from today onwards. I am a Independent film maker.I will use all the money I raise from cinema to fuel better cinema and nothing else. I will screen my cinema anywhere I feel is right because I am the creator of it."

Stating about the difficulty people are facing during the pandemic, the talented filmmaker said that these are the times to create great art to inspire people so that they feel alive. "We are in the middle of a pandemic -a war-jobless people - identity crisis- poverty and religious unrest.people are walking a 1000 miles just to reach home. Artists are dying out of depression .so ...These are times to create great art just to inspire people to feel alive. Just to give them hope in some form to stay alive..Don't ask us to stop working, Don't ask us to stop creating, Don't question our integrity, Don't question our self-respect You will terribly loose because we are Artists", he wrote.

Lijo had announced that he would start shooting from July 1. Kerala Film Producers Association had earlier decided to not shoot any new projects, citing the pending release of around 66 Malayalam movies, which led to verbal friction between the film association and the director.

