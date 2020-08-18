Lucifer: The Mohanlal-Prithviraj Project Is The Most Viewed Malayalam Film On Amazon Prime!

Lucifer, the Mohanlal starrer that marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran, still is the present industry hit of the Malayalam film industry. Interestingly, the blockbuster has now set yet another record. As per the latest reports, Lucifer has emerged as the most viewed Malayalam film on the renowned OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

The credible reports suggest that the Mohanlal starrer tops the list of the most viewer Malayalam films on Amazon Prime Video. However, the total number of views are yet to be revealed. According to the reports, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum is in second place, and the acclaimed movie Kumbalangi Nights is in the third place.

Coming back to Lucifer, the movie emerged as the all-time highest-grossing film of Malayalam cinema and broke all the pre-existing box office collection records of the industry. The Mohanlal starrer unarguably pushed all the commercial and marketing boundaries of the Malayalam cinema that existed till then. The movie was brilliantly marketed through social media, which helped it reach more and more audiences.