Lucifer: The Trailer Of The Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran Movie Sets A New Record!

Lucifer, the Mohanlal starrer that marked the directorial debut of the popular actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, has emerged as the all-time highest-grossing Malayalam film to date. The movie, which pushed Malayalam cinema's boundaries in every aspect, is all set to get a sequel soon. Interestingly, Lucifer trailer has now set a new record.

As per the latest reports, the official trailer of the Mohanlal-Prithviraj movie has now emerged as the most viewed trailer in the history of Malayalam cinema. Lucifer trailer, which was premiered on March 20, 2019, has crossed 11 Million views on YouTube so far while it is all set to complete the first year of its release.

The official trailer of Lucifer also still remains as the Malayalam trailer to get the most number of views within the first 24 hours of its release. The trailer of the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial had crossed 3.2 Million views within the first 24 hours of its release, and the record still remains untouched.

Now, the Malayalam cinema audiences across the globe are eagerly waiting for the sequel of Lucifer, which has been titled as Empuraan. Mohanlal will reprise his highly-celebrated character Stephen Nedumpilly aka Khureshi Ab'Ram in Empuraan, which will mark Prithviraj Sukumaran's second outing as a director.

According to director Prithviraj, Lucifer sequel is a bigger film that will be made in a larger canvas and budget. The director, who made an extended cameo appearance in the first part will reprise his character, Zayed Masood, in the sequel. Unlike the first part, Prithviraj will play an important part in the sequel and will have more screen time.

Lucifer series of films are penned by Murali Gopy, the popular actor-writer. Most of the actors from the star cast of the first part will reprise their respective roles in Empuraan, along with a few new additions. The project is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.