Lucifer Turns One: What Made The Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran Movie Special?

The Characterization Of Stephen Nedumpilly

Stephen Nedumpilly is unarguably one of the most celebrated characters played by Mohanlal in recent times. While most of the complete actor's popular mass characters totally relied on over-the-top lengthy dialogues, Stephen has minimal dialogues. His thought process is mainly conveyed through brilliantly portrayed eye movements and little mannerisms. There is always a mysterious aura around Stephen Nedumpilly, which made the character highly impactful.

The Director Who Knows What He Wants!

Prithviraj Sukumaran has undoubtedly proved that he is a brilliant filmmaker with directorial debut Lucifer. Even though the story premise of the movie was familiar to the audiences, the director clearly knew how to elevate the whole experience with exceptional making.

The Well-Written Script!

The content is, and will always remain the king when it comes to filmmaking. Even though there was hardly anything new about the core plot, Murali Gopy's well-written script made it a thoroughly entertaining experience. Lucifer doesn't totally rely on the protagonist and hero-worship but has some well-written supporting characters and neatly placed entertainment factors.

The Brilliant Technical Aspects

Each and every aspect on the technical side, from sound, editing, VFX, DI, and so on were wisely utilized in Lucifer. For example, this Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial doesn't go behind the extra-loud background music and overdose of VFX like most of the mass entertainers made in our industry earlier. All aspects were used in the perfect ratio, which made Lucifer totally engaging and entertaining.