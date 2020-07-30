Malayalam Actor Anil Murali Passes Away At 56

Renowned senior actor Anil Murali Passes Away in Kochi at a private hospital. He was reportedly suffering from liver ailments. He was 56.

Anil had entered film industry through daily soaps and made his debut with Vinayan's 1993 film Kanyakumariyil Oru Kavitha. Best known for his negative characters in Mollywood, the actor had been a part of more than 200 films. Several celebrities from the industry including Prithviraj condoled the death of the actor. A few of his best works include Nerariyan CBI (2005), Lion (2006), Classmates (2006), Run Baby Run (2012), Ayalum Njanum Thammil (2012), Amen (2013) and Vishudhan (2013). He had also worked in various Tamil and Telugu films like Thani Oruvan (2015), Janda Pai Kapiraju (2015) and others.

Son of Muraleedharan Nair and Sreekumari Amma, Anil Murali is survived by his wife Suma, son Adithya and daughter Arundathi.

