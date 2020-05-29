Malayalam Actor Gokulan Enters Wedlock In A Private Ceremony!

Popular actor Gokulan has tied the knot with Dhanya amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The wedding took place at a temple in Ernakulam district of Kerala on Thursday. The lockdown protocols were followed by the relatives and close friends of the newly-wed couple. The picture of the duo wearing customised masks throughout the low-key ceremony is doing the rounds on social media. Gokulan is seen dressed up in an off white kurta and Kerala kasavu dhoti, while Dhanya wore a pink bridal saree for the occasion.

The actor's friends from the industry took to their social media handles to congratulate the couple on their big day. Actor Jayasurya wished his dear friend 'Jimbruttan' as he wrote, "All blessings for my Jimbrutta's wedding." Senthil Krishna, Guinness Pakru, Joju George were among the others, who took to their respective social media handles to wish the newlyweds.

The actor has been a part of the film industry for over 2 decades and has also done several remarkable roles in Malayalam. A few of his notable works are in Fahadh Faasil's Amen, Jayasurya's Punyalan Agarbattis, Prithviraj's Molly Aunty Rocks, Jayasurya-starrer Su Su Sudhi Vatmeekam, Kunchako Boban's Ramante Edenthottam, Prithviraj-starrer Sapthamashree Thaskaraha among the others.

He was last seen in Khalid Rahman's Unda with Mammootty in the lead role. Gokulan essayed the role of a cop in the big project.

