Black And White Challenge: Malayalam Actresses Who Shared Their Pictures With Unique Statements
Women across the globe are engaged in a unique yet impressive black and white challenge in support of women empowerment. The hashtag has over 4.5 million posts on Instagram with several joining the cause each day. In the challenge, women have to put a black and white photo and tag other women prompting them to do the same to mark women standing up for women
Well, Malayalam actresses who are known for their impressive acting chops and talent have joined the league with their best and flattering photos on the picture and video sharing platform. The Instagram challenge is meant to raise awareness about the high rates of femicide in Turkey.
Malavika Mohanan
The actress who made the Malayalam industry proud with her impeccable performances in films shared a black and white throwback picture from the fields, as she sports a simple look wearing a salwar. Tagging her friend, she captioned the picture as, "Thank you for sending me love and filling my love with so much love." She will next be seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Master.
Nazriya Nazim
The adorable actress shared a picture of her with open hair. She was nominated by Anupama Parameswaran and Anna Ben. Nazriya was recently seen in psychological drama Trance, directed by Anwar Rasheed. The movie also featured her husband and actor Fahadh Faasil
Anna Ben
The talented actress who impressed the audience with her last film Kappela, also became a part of the challenge to support women empowerment. Flaunting her curled locks with a bindi and nose ring, Anna wrote a long note. A part of the note read, "The world is changed by your example, not by your opinion."
Nithya Menen
Nithya Menen has always been a classic example of a high-spirited and strong will powered woman, and her casting in the biopic of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is a proof. The actress is seen relaxed with a sweet smile in the picture shared for the challenge.
Parvathy Thiruvothu
Parvathy, known for her unconventional yet strong roles has shared a unique picture that indeed will bring a smile on your face. The actress can be seen holding an umbrella which is stuck between the walls. She captioned the picture as, "The unknown struggles of Ms. Poppins."
Anupama Parameswaran
Though the actress kicked-off her film career with the Malayalam industry, she was later seen flying high in Tollywood. Anupama shared a picture of her flaunting a beautiful saree that goes perfectly with her bindi and curls. She was last seen in Rakshasudu.
Rima Kallingal
The talented actress who was last seen in Virus, impressed the audience with women-centric and socially relevant movies. Sharing a unique picture with her face covered and pepping through her fingers, the actress captioned it as, "Here's looking at you."
Mamta Mohandas
Mamta shared a black and white picture of her wearing a shirt as she holds a camera in hand. She tagged her friends and asked them to post a B&W moment of their ‘frozen in time' to mark unity, strength and innate power to endure it. She was last in 2020 film Forensic alongside Tovino Thomas.
